JPMorgan Warns: AI Hype Has Peaked — 2026 Is About Profits

Generative AI dominated narratives in 2025, but the financial payoff hasn't kept pace with the hype. JPMorgan's 2026 outlook, backed by new CEO survey data, suggests markets are now recalibrating expectations — shifting focus from AI adoption to whether it actually delivers profits.

Track AI stocks via IVES ETF here.

GenAI Fell Short Of CEO Expectations

PwC's latest global CEO survey, covering more than 4,700 executives across 109 countries, shows a clear expectation gap. While over 40% of CEOs entered 2025 expecting GenAI to boost revenue and nearly half anticipated a lift in profitability, only about one-third reported meaningful gains in either metric by year-end. Efficiency improvements were more visible, but even those undershot initial expectations.

JPMorgan's interpretation isn't that AI spending was misplaced — it's that monetization arrived slower than anticipated. Adoption moved quickly, but translating that into top-line and margin expansion proved harder than forecasts implied.

Read Also: Nvidia Is Becoming The Operating System Of AI: ‘We Run Everything,’ Jensen Says

From Experimentation To ROI Discipline

That gap is now changing behavior. JPMorgan notes that boards and CFOs are pressing harder on return on investment, favoring projects with clearer financial outcomes over open-ended experimentation. Growth alone is no longer enough; it needs to come with margin discipline.

As a result, valuation frameworks are tightening. Metrics like the Rule of 40 — and JPMorgan's stricter Rule of X — are reasserting themselves as filters rather than afterthoughts.

Why 2026 Will Look Different

The implication for 2026 is straightforward. AI narratives still matter, but they no longer earn automatic premiums. Investors are rotating toward companies that can pair innovation with durable earnings power.

In the next phase of the cycle, belief won't be enough. The numbers will decide.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock