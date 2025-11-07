Jamie Dimon Reiterates 3.5 Days Work Week Prediction In 'Developed' World Amid AI Growth: 'Every Application, Every Job...'

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), reiterated his prediction that artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to a shorter workweek in the developed world.

AI Optimization In Every Area Of Life

Dimon made this prediction on Thursday at the America Business Forum in Miami. When asked about how AI is going to reshape the economy, he replied, “every application, every job, every customer interface,” will be optimized by AI. He predicted that everyone will have a personal assistant and agents to do the research work.

“My guess is the developed world will be working three and a half days a week in 20, 30, 40 years, and have wonderful lives,” Dimon said.

However, Dimon also pointed to the downsides of technology, saying, “it’s used by bad people.”

In October’s Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, he also cautioned that AI adoption could lead to job losses.

Dimon urged businesses and governments to prepare by investing in retraining programs, income support, redeployment efforts, and, where necessary, early retirement options to prevent social unrest.

Human Capital Can’t Be Replaced

This isn’t the first time Dimon has made such a prediction. Back in 2023, he suggested that AI would lead to a three-and-a-half-day workweek and even cure cancer. His recent statement seems to reinforce his belief in the transformative power of AI in the workplace.

Despite his optimism about AI, Dimon has also been vocal about the importance of human judgment. In a recent interview, he revealed that he actively uses AI tools in his day-to-day work but stressed that human judgment remains irreplaceable.

Even on Thursday, Dimon urged everyone to “embrace” technology due to its enormous potential, but stated that “human capital cannot be replaced.”

Dimon’s predictions come in the wake of his strong stance against remote work. Earlier this year, he defended JPMorgan’s return-to-office mandate, stating that remote work hinders the learning process and that “you can’t learn working from your basement.”

