Patria-backed Omnia Reportedly Joins $9 Billion TikTok Data Center Project In Brazil

Omnia, a data center company owned by Brazil’s Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX), is reportedly participating in over a $9 billion data center project expected to have TikTok as its primary client.

Brazil’s Largest Single-Client Facility

Omnia, in partnership with Brazilian renewable energy producer Casa dos Ventos, plans to build the facility at the Pecem port complex in the northeastern state of Ceará, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The data center is expected to be Brazil's largest single-client facility, with an estimated power demand of 300 megawatts.

The construction of the facility is scheduled to commence this year, with operations expected to start in 2027, according to the report. The project requires a total investment of 50 billion reais ($9.31 billion), with Omnia allocating 12 billion reais ($2.24 billion) for infrastructure. The client will cover the remaining costs, primarily for IT equipment such as processing servers.

Lucas Araripe, executive director at Casa dos Ventos, told the publication that the company will invest an additional 3.5 billion reais ($650 million) to build new wind farms that will power the facility.

Patria Investments and Omnia did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

Trump’s TikTok Deal Under Scrutiny

This development comes in the wake of the U.S. government’s increasing involvement in TikTok’s operations. In September, the White House had announced a deal that would grant Americans control of TikTok’s algorithm and place the platform under a U.S.-led board amid national security concerns.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), which already provides cloud infrastructure for TikTok, is seen as a trusted partner for U.S. data management and a key player in ongoing negotiations over potential deals. If finalized, the proposed agreement could place Oracle in charge of overseeing TikTok's data, possibly in collaboration with a consortium of investors, while ByteDance would retain only a minority stake.

However, U.S. lawmakers have called for scrutiny over President Donald Trump's proposed sale of TikTok's U.S. operations, warning that allowing ByteDance to retain control over the app's algorithm would be risky. House China Committee Chair John Moolenaar said he has requested a briefing on the deal following reports that the algorithm may be licensed from ByteDance.

