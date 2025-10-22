General Motors Ends BrightDrop Van Production In Canada Amid Low Demand: CEO Mary Barra Calls EVs 'North Star' For GM

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has ended the production of the BrightDrop Fleet van in Canada's Ontario province amid EV pullback.

GM Ends Production Due To Low Market Demand

Speaking to analysts and shareholders during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, GM CEO Mary Barra announced the automaker's decision to end the electric van's production.

"We have decided to stop BrightDrop production at CAMI Assembly and assess the site for future opportunities," Barra said, adding that the decision comes as the "commercial electric van market has been developing much slower than expected."

GM's decision to stop production at the CAMI affected over 1,200 workers at the facility, many of whom have been laid off since Spring 2025, who have been left disappointed by the decision, according to a report by Canadian state broadcaster CBC on Tuesday.

EVs Remain GM's ‘North Star' Amid $1.6 Billion Charge

Barra also reiterated GM's commitment to EVs during the investors’ call. "EVs remain our North Star, so we will continue to invest in new battery chemistries like LMR, new form factors and other architectural improvements to drive improved profitability," the CEO said. However, she added that the company's ICE-powered vehicles would drive increased volumes.

GM recently announced a $1.6 billion charge related to EVs in the U.S. market, with over $1.2 billion in charges coming from EV capacity adjustments, while the remaining $0.4 billion came from contract cancellations, according to a recent SEC filing.

GM CFO Says Rivals Were Selling EVs For Below Average Prices

Meanwhile, GM's Chief Financial Officer, Paul Jacobson, said during the earnings call that the automaker's rivals were selling EVs for "whatever they could get" as President Donald Trump ended the Federal EV Credit on September 30.

The automaker also rolled back proposed extensions to the EV incentives it was planning to offer after the deadline, signaling that GM might be reining in its EV push. It’s worth noting, however, that GM recently unveiled the company’s most affordable EV, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which would retail for around $29,000.

