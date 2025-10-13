Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Asked For 'Best Advice' On The Golf Course — Grandpa's Answer Is Echoed By These Successful People

During a weekend golf outing captured on her YouTube channel, U.S. President Donald Trump shared heartfelt life advice with his granddaughter Kai Trump — a message that mirrors what some of the world's most successful people have said for decades.

Trump's Simple Advice: Love What You Do

In the video, Kai, dressed in golf gear alongside her grandfather, asked, "What's the best advice you can give to someone?"

Trump, wearing his signature red "Make America Great Again" cap, smiled and replied, "You've got to love what you do, otherwise you're not going to do it well… You got to love it."

See Also: Tom Lee Sees ‘Powerful Tailwinds’ Despite Goverment Shutdown, ‘Most Hated V-Shaped Rally’

Steve Jobs, Warren Buffett And Confucius Shared The Same Philosophy

Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs has also once said, "Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do."

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, once famously said, "Take a job that you love. You will jump out of bed in the morning… You are out of your mind if you keep taking jobs you don't like just because you think it will look good on your résumé."

The ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius shared a similar view centuries ago: "Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life."

A Message That Still Inspires Generations

Civil rights icon Maya Angelou also once said, "You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don't make money your goal. Instead pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can't take their eyes off of you."

Even rapper and entrepreneur LL Cool J summed it up best: "Do what you love; you’ll be better at it. It sounds pretty simple, but you’d be surprised how many people don’t get this one right away."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Joshua Sukoff from Shutterstock