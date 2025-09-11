Alex Karp Slams Modern Progressivism As Broken, Warns It Keeps Working Class Poor With Failing Policies On Borders, Drugs, Crime

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR CEO Alex Karp is targeting modern progressivism, arguing that the movement has abandoned the working class while promoting policies that exacerbate poverty, crime and drug addiction.

Karp Calls For AI Training And Stronger Borders

In a clip from the All-In podcast reposted by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya on X on Wednesday, Karp said today's progressive movement is "clearly not progressive."

He defined true progressivism as ensuring that "the working class do better tomorrow than they did today and know it."

Karp argued that meaningful progress requires large-scale vocational training, particularly in artificial intelligence systems, to increase the value of workers.

He also called for stricter border enforcement, saying unchecked migration suppresses wages and undermines worker protections.

Drugs And Crime Disproportionately Harm Poor Communities

"It's not progressive, by the way, to have so little competence or willing to use force that we get overrun by drugs," Karp said. "Who do those drugs go to? Disproportionately poor people of color."

He further pointed to rising crime, noting that homicide levels in many U.S. cities approach those seen in war zones.

"You mean you care about poor people so much, you're just gonna let them kill each other?" he asked.

Karp Rejects Surveillance Claims, Sanders Warns Of Dangerous Moment For America

On Tuesday, Karp also rejected claims that the company spied on U.S. citizens, defending its platforms as among the hardest technologies in the world to misuse.

Speaking on the Podcast, Karp denied engaging in large-scale surveillance, saying, "We've never done anything like this. I've never done anything like this."

He argued that Palantir's software relied on immutable logs and serialization that made it nearly impossible to secretly track individuals, adding that the company's strict protections were one reason agencies like the NSA and FBI had not adopted its products.

In the same Podcast, Karp warned that China was exploiting American weaknesses through fentanyl, technology platforms and influence campaigns, while stressing that the U.S. must strengthen itself internally to counter the threat.

Karp said he and Palantir were "wildly skeptical of the CCP" and argued that America's stability at home would shift dynamics abroad.

He agreed that Beijing sought to destabilize the U.S. via fentanyl and TikTok but emphasized that "it's our job to be stable."

