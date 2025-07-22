Elon Musk Says Neuralink Will Do 'Life-Changing' Good For Billions As Company Successfully Adds 9 BCI Implants, Targets 20 By End Of 2025

Elon Musk has hailed Neuralink as the billionaire's Brain-Chip Interface company successfully conducted its latest implant trial, taking the total number of Neuralink implant recipients to 9 patients.

What Happened: The billionaire took to social media platform X to hail the feat accomplished by Neuralink on Monday as he quoted a post from the company. Musk said that the company will do "life(live)-changing good" for "billions of people" through its work on the BCI implants.

"Imagine your loved one being able to walk again or your parent with dementia being able to recognize their child again," Musk added in the post.

Neuralink had said in the original post that the company had successfully conducted trials on Patients 8 and 9, adding that this was the first time Neuralink had accomplished two surgeries in a single day.

Neuralink's co-founder DJ SEO also took to X on Monday to share that the company has set a target of conducting over 20 BCI implant trials before the end of the year.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Neuralink secured over $650 million in Series E funding, with investors including the likes of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, fetching a valuation of over $9 billion.

Musk had also said that Neuralink plans to conduct trials of its vision-restoring implant, Blindsight, which could help completely blind people see again, in the UAE by 2026.

However, Musk's company has also been on the receiving end of criticism from the deaf community following the billionaire's claims that Neuralink would help restore hearing.

