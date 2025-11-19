EXCLUSIVE: PowerBank Eyes $700 Billion Space Market With Orbital Cloud Initiative

PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN) on Wednesday disclosed a partnership with Orbit AI for the launch of a space initiative called the Orbital Cloud.

The launch mission integrates advanced satellites, powerful AI hardware, blockchain verification, and clean-energy tech to demonstrate a new digital infrastructure in orbit.

Investments

PowerBank plans to initially invest $50,000 in Orbit AI, with an option to invest $1 million for equity of 2%.

Subject to the approval of Orbit AI, the amount can be increased to up to $10 million for equity of 20%.

The transaction is contingent on finalizing the agreement and is expected to be completed before the DeStarlink Genesis-1 launch, scheduled for December 2025.

Notably, the company plans to launch Genesis-1 in the fourth quarter of 2025, expand to 5–8 orbital nodes in 2026, roll out the full constellation and commercialize Orbital Cloud in 2027–2028, and achieve autonomous large-scale orbital operations by 2030.

Partnership Details

Through the collaboration with Orbit AI, PowerBank plans to contribute advanced solar energy systems and adaptive thermal controls, which align with its strategy to support digital asset, data center, and RWA infrastructure with clean power.

The company's contribution will supply the solar and thermal technologies needed for the satellite's future "Execution Layer."

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank, said, "The combined markets for orbital satellites, in-orbit data centers, blockchain verification, and solar-powered digital infrastructure are projected to exceed $700 billion over the next decade."

"By integrating solar energy with orbital computing, PowerBank is helping create a globally sovereign, AI-enabled digital layer in space, which is a system that can help power finance, communications, and critical infrastructure."

Growth Opportunity

The Orbital Cloud targets multiple high-growth markets, including orbital infrastructure, which is expected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2029 (vs. $13.5 billion in 2024, CAGR ~9.6%) and the global satellite market, which is projected to expand to $615 billion by 2032.

Also, it targets other rapidly booming markets, such as in-orbit data centers ($1.77 billion in 2029 → $39.1 billion by 2035), and satellite data services ($12.16 billion in 2024 → $55.24 billion by 2034, CAGR ~16.3%). Overall, these sectors represent an over $700 billion opportunity over the next decade, fueled by AI, blockchain, renewable energy, and digital sovereignty demands.

SUUN Price Action: PowerBank shares were up 2.91% at $1.77 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

