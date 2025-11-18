EXCLUSIVE: Micropolis Launches IP67 Edge AI Unit With NVIDIA Orin SOC

Micropolis Holding Company (AMEX:MCRP) on Tuesday launched a new industrial-grade, IP67-rated Edge Computing Unit (ECU) featuring the NVIDIA Orin SOC.

The ECU enables high-performance, low-latency Artificial Intelligence (AI) processing directly on Microspot, Micropolis's proprietary platform for real-time surveillance, behavior analysis, and mission management.

The company will deploy ECU across its M01 and M02 platforms as well as stationary AI nodes to support perimeter security, infrastructure surveillance, off-road autonomy, and advanced mission automation.

Notably, Micropolis has been a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program since 2022.

The unit enables Micropolis robots and fixed installations to perform advanced computer vision, object detection, behavior analysis, suspect profiling, and mission planning locally, without cloud dependency.

The units can function as a distributed edge network, linking with Micropolis's autonomous surveillance robots to boost situational awareness across wide or remote areas.

This setup enables shared intelligence, enhancing response speed, accuracy, and operational resilience.

Management Commentary

Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Robotics, said, "By integrating NVIDIA Orin SOC into our IP67-rated Edge Computing Units, we ensure that Microspot can process complex AI models instantly and securely on-site. This enables real-time decision-making for law enforcement, border control, and other critical operations where reliability cannot be compromised."

Price Action: MCRP shares are up 0.76% at $1.330 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

