EXCLUSIVE: Callan JMB Teams Up With Keychain To Boost Food Sampling Compliance Services

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) on Monday disclosed the expansion of its reclamation operations into the food sampling industry.

Notably, Callan JMB inked a partnership with Keychain, an AI-enabled platform built for the consumer packaged goods sector, to facilitate the expansion.

This move is a part of Callan JMB's growth strategy to boost its compliance-driven model into neighboring, high-growth markets.

Management Commentary

Wayne Williams, CEO of Callan JMB, commented, "We're already working with companies that have a strong presence in the food sampling space, helping them streamline compliance and sustainability within their distribution models. The same systems that ensure safety and accountability in pharmaceuticals are essential to protecting consumers and maintaining brand trust in food sampling."

"From packaging to transportation and reclamation, Callan JMB's compliance infrastructure enables brands to meet these expectations while reducing waste and protecting product quality. This initiative reflects our broader strategy to apply proven, sustainable logistics models across industries committed to public health and consumer trust."

Recent Earnings

In August 2025, Callan JMB reported a second-quarter loss of 31 cents per share, compared with a loss of 4 cents in the prior year and revenue of $1.666 million, which came below $1.986 million in the year-ago quarter.

Price Action: CJMB shares closed higher by 4.45% at $3.99 on Friday.

