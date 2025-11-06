EXCLUSIVE: zSpace Expands Global Reach With New AR/VR Laptop Launch

Augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions provider zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC) on Thursday announced the international availability of the zSpace Inspire 2 Laptop.

The launch took place at the GESS Dubai 2025 Conference, held from November 11 to 13 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The company will highlight its latest immersive learning innovations designed to make AR and VR accessible, engaging, and effective for learners of all ages—without the need for headsets.

Details

The zSpace Inspire 2 Laptop combines AR and VR in a single, portable device that allows students to explore science, engineering, health, and career concepts through hands-on, 3D interactive experiences.

zSpace enables users to manipulate virtual objects as if they were real with its patented stereoscopic display and stylus-based interaction.

zSpace is strategically leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide quick and efficient language support for emerging markets.

zSpace is eliminating language barriers across its entire educational ecosystem by integrating advanced AI models, including automated translation of both website content and application interfaces, and the deployment of AI tools that can interact in over 50 languages, broadening the company's global reach.

zSpace systems are used in over 3,500 K–12 schools, technical centers, and universities worldwide.

Price Action: ZSPC shares closed higher by 12.21% to $0.9807 on Wednesday.

