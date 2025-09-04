EXCLUSIVE: Robot Consulting Bets On Ethereum Integration To Boost Accessible Legal Services And Corporate Value

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. LAWR on Thursday announced its intention to invest a portion of its available cash, including potential proceeds from its recent initial public offering, into Ethereum (ETH).

This move is part of the company’s long-term plan to integrate blockchain technology with its legal technology initiatives and establish a reserve of digital assets.

The company intends to begin the investment during the fourth quarter of 2025 and in the spring of 2026. The planned investment could be up to 1 billion Japanese Yen ($6.74 million), though the timing and amount may be adjusted based on market conditions and strategic considerations.

Robot Consulting will value its Ethereum holdings to market quarterly, with any gains or losses reflected in the company’s annual financial statements.

The company has decided to use the Ethereum blockchain for various aspects of its business, citing its ecosystem and smart contract functionality.

By combining blockchain and AI data, the company expects its use of Ethereum to enhance its presence in the field of accessible legal services.

Robot Consulting Director and CEO Amit Thakur stated, “By utilizing Ethereum, both as a technology platform and as part of our investment strategy, we believe we can enhance corporate value while advancing the development of accessible legal services through technology.”

Last week, Robot Consulting reported fiscal year 2025 revenue of JPY675.6 million ($4.5 million), down 2.5% year over year.

Software revenue more than doubled by 101% due to strong adoption of its Labor Robot platform. Consulting and support services declined 15.1% as e-commerce store set-up services were discontinued.

The company reduced its net loss by 19.2% to JPY534.7 million ($3.6 million), driven by an 80.2% decrease in cost of revenue and 8.3% lower selling, general, and administrative expenses. At fiscal year-end, cash and cash equivalents stood at JPY112.0 million.

Price Action: At the last check on Thursday, LAWR shares were trading lower by 5.07% at $2.06 premarket.

Photo via Shutterstock