Mushrooms For The Mind – Here's How Lobe Sciences Says It Is Aiming To Disrupt Traditional Mental Health Treatments

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In May 2019, Denver became the first city in the U.S. to decriminalize the use and possession of “magic mushrooms,” ushering in a wave of legislative changes that led to the decriminalization of mushrooms in a handful of states. This trend marked a new era for psychedelics.

The decriminalization of psilocybin in 2019 was another pivotal moment.

It not only mitigated the negative connotations associated with the use of psychedelics but also opened doors for academics to investigate their potential efficacy as a natural treatment for human illnesses and injuries.

Returning back to the practices of human ancestors, who used psychedelics 5,000 years before the common era (BCE), scientists began seriously studying psychedelics and their effect on the brain and mind.

The results were eye-catching: Neuroimaging psilocybin, ayahuasca and LSD studies show decreases in older, established connections between brain areas and increases in a new activity that correlates with positive subjective reports in brain function. Other studies suggest that psilocybin has an anti-inflammatory effect, a natural combatant against chronic diseases.

Several businessmen acted on the perceived opportunity, creating companies like MindCure Health Inc. MCUR, a biotechnology company working on developing digital therapeutics and psychedelic compounds for use in mental health therapies. Another entrepreneurial brainchild, Entheon Biomedical Corp. ENBI, is focused on developing N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) formulations for treatments of several substance use disorders.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBE a Biopsychedelic company is among a select group of companies focused on bringing psychedelic based treatments to the mainstream. However, this biotech is focused specifically on treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) through a mix of psilocybin or its derrivitives and N-acetylcysteine (NAC).

Bites By The Numbers

The mTBI treatment market sat at $2.9 billion in 2020, and the global expenditure on mental health is expected to reach $16 trillion in 2030.

Lobe Sciences reports 5 provisional patent applications.

Lobe Sciences reports it has generated some preclinical data demonstrating its patent pending combination treatments are significantly better than either alone.

Lobe Sciences says it is looking to extend its solutions to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression, autism and alcohol and substance abuse in the future.

Lobe Sciences says its team is made up of biotech executives who have collectively managed the development and regulatory approval of revolutionary drugs around the globe.

Lobe Sciences has a partnership with Krysalis Innovations, a virtual-experience (VX) focused company designing the delivery of immersive, headset-free therapies.

“We plan to develop therapies that deliver high levels of efficacy yet lack the induction of a hallucinatory trip. We believe that treating patients at home or in the clinic with easily administered transformational medicines is the appropriate path to creating a global pharmaceutical marketplace,” the company says in its investor presentation.

Click here to follow the Lobe Sciences journey.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Artur Kornakov on Unsplash