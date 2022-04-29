The Company Driving Consumer Cannabis Access Across Global Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Vahan Ajamian, CPA, CA, CFA and Capital Markets Advisor at High Tide Inc. HIDI was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.

High Tide holds a portfolio of leading cannabis consumer brands across Canadian, American and European markets.

Watch the full interview here.

