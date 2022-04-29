QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

The Company Driving Consumer Cannabis Access Across Global Markets

by Jacinta Sherris
April 29, 2022 1:02 PM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Vahan Ajamian, CPA, CA, CFA and Capital Markets Advisor at High Tide Inc. HIDI was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022. 

High Tide holds a portfolio of leading cannabis consumer brands across Canadian, American and European markets. 

Watch the full interview here. 

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Avery Meeker on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga Psychedelics Capital ConferenceHigh TidePartner ContentPsychedelicsMarkets