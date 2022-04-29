Making Sure You Have The Right Equipment

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Nenad Yashruti, Business Development Director at Root Sciences, was a guest speaker at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20, 2022.
Root Sciences is a Washington-based supplier of equipment and support services for the cannabis industry.
Watch the full video here:
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Picture credit: Root Sciences - VKL 75 distillation system
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.