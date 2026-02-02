China is currently running a purge of its top military leaders amid an aggressive anti-corruption campaign by President Xi Jinping. Several Leaders of the People's Liberation Army are being investigated.

China's Anti-Corruption Purge

China's Defense Ministry on Jan. 24 announced an investigation into Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Liu Zhenli, the chief of staff of the commission’s joint staff department, according to a post by China Military.

The two leaders are being investigated for "suspected serious discipline and law violations."

Amid the latest investigation, China's Central Military Commission now consists of two members, down from seven. Out of the two, one is Xi himself, along with Zhang Shengmin, the commission’s anti-graft officer, according to a Business Insider report.

Prediction Market Betting On Xi's Ouster

Over $5.8 million has been bet on the contract so far.

According to the contract, there is an 8% probability of a "yes" and a 93% probability of a "no".

If Xi is removed before 2027, those who bet on "yes" will win, and if Xi remains in power after 2027, those who bet on "no" will win.

