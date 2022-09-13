G2 Energy Announces Appointment of President

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - September 8, 2022 - G2 Energy Corp. GTOO, GTOO, GTGEF, (FKN:UD9) (the "Company" or "G2") announces today that it has appointed Mr. David Whitby as the President of the company effective 07 Sept 2022. Dave has been working with the company for the past year and is currently a director of the Company.

Mr. Whitby replaces Slawomir (Slawek) Smulewicz who has been appointed as Executive Chairman. Mr. Smulewicz remains as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

As outlined in the December 24, 2021 news release, Mr. Whitby is a senior executive with 40 years of industry experience in the oil and gas sector. Mr. Whitby is well known in South East Asia, Australia, and Canada with broad experience, who has been relied upon to successfully manage complex situations, having worked for 14 years with Husky in Canada and 12 years for Gulf Canada/ConocoPhillips in Indonesia and Australia.

Dave grew up in Swift Current, Saskatchewan and studied Mechanical engineering at the Royal Military College of Canada, and served in the Base Engineering Unit at CFB Calgary before joining Husky Oil as a field engineer in Lloydminster. After a stint in the Husky's reservoir group, Dave packed up the family and moved to Indonesia. Upon returning from Indonesia, he was promoted to Vice President of Husky's Heavy Oil group.

The majority of his career has been focused on monetizing gas reserves in Indonesia having successfully closed 5 major gas supply contracts in Indonesia. He pioneered the modern-day gas industry in Indonesia. He is the former President & CEO of ASX-listed Nido Petroleum. Through a series of partnerships and land acquisitions, Nido gained control of the offshore NW Palawan basin in The Philippines. The previously stranded Galoc oil field was brought on-stream and an exploration portfolio generating 60+ drillable prospects was built. Under his leadership, the company raised more than A$100 million through fresh equity and convertible debt. The share price of the company rose from $0.016 cents in 2004 to $0.62 cents in 2008 resulting in a market cap in excess of A$600 million to become an ASX 200 company.

Slawek Smulewicz, G2's CEO stated "We are very excited about these recent management changes as we continue to grow the Company into a profitable oil and gas company." Further stating "I believe the recent changes will excel the Company to a higher level of profitability and continue to grow its shareholder value."

About G2 Energy Corp.

G2 Energy Corp. is a profitable junior oil and gas producer listed on the CSE exchange. It's primary focus is to acquire and develop additional overlooked, low risk, high return opportunities in the oil and gas sector. G2's strategy is to obtain a portfolio of risk-managed production and development opportunities onshore, U.S.A. In May 2022, G2 acquired the Masten Unit in the Permian Basin, Texas. The Masten Unit is the Company's first producing asset. G2 is targeting top tier projects with operating netbacks and infrastructure facilities which will fast track overall oil and gas production growth.

Forward Looking Statements Caution

Statements in this press release regarding the Company which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties.

