Montréal – TheNewswire - August 31, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders.

St-Georges is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order ("MCTO"), initially announced on August 3, 2022, in respect of the consolidated audited financial statements for the 15-month period ended March 31, 2022, including the related management's discussion and analysis and the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications, as well as the interim financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022, including the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Financial Documents") that were not filed by their respective filing deadlines of July 29, 2022, and August 29, 2022 (the "Filing Deadlines").

The Financial Documents were not filed on or before the Filing Deadline as the new Auditors require additional time to review all past transactions and complete the audit of the Corporation's financial statements.

Management expects to file the Financial Documents no later than September 30, 2022. The Corporation will provide updates as further information relating to the Financial Documents becomes available.

The Corporation has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") imposed against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Corporation, precluding them from trading securities of the Corporation. The MCTO will be in effect until the Financial Documents are filed and requires that the Financial Documents be filed on or before September 30, 2022.

Until the auditors have completed their review of all outstanding questions, the Corporation intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. The Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Corporation confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Other than as disclosed herein, the Corporation is up to date in its filing obligations.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Herb Duerr"

HERB DUERR

President & CEO

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicouagan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies under the symbol SXOOF. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.