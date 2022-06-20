AREV Life Sciences announces acceleration of the clinical development of SUSTAINN, as further predictions of global famine increase demand for Ready to Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF)

VANCOUVER, BC / TheNewswire / June 15, 2022 / AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following commentary on the growing global food security crisis on Yahoo Finance by Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander, NATO, current Vice Chair, Global Affairs and Managing Director the Carlyle Group, and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Rockefeller Foundation, along with recent testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Operations. As a result AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announces the acceleration of its efforts to bring SUSTAINN, a next-generation, Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic Food to market.

SUSTAINN is being developed in collaboration with The Richardson Center for Functional Foods, University of Manitoba, TransBiotech, and key opinion leaders in biology, therapeutic development and clinical study design from the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland and The Linus Pauling Center at Oregon State University, is in compliance with WHO, and Codex-Alimentarious guidelines in 43 countries. RUTF's are essential therapeutic interventions for the treatment of severe acute malnutrition and currently account for more than US $300M in 2022 in sales by more than 40 companies.(1) SUSTAINN is being produced under GMP conditions, which meet relevant export criteria, is aflatoxin free and designed to maintain a shelf life of up to two years under appropriate storage instructions. SUSTAINN provides optimal nutritional support addressing the restoration of gut microbiota, malabsorption associated with cachexia, provides essential nutrition, vitamins, minerals and protein that encourage muscle retention, and metabolic functions including ATP levels and EFA supplementation that encourages neurological development.

Global bilateral humanitarian contributions to food security for international relief currently exceed $64 billion with the US

accounting for for 36% of total funding according to the GAO (2) as of 2022 outside of US Contributions to Humanitarian Efforts in the Ukraine and including contributions by both The World Bank and The International Monetary Fund to address global food security Characteristic design of SUSTAINN involving proprietary extraction techniques developed by AREV Life Sciences, coupled with advanced analytical is intended to address the clinical consequences of serious acute malnutrition to address SAM.



SUSTAINN is intended to accelerate recovery from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) affecting more than 50 million children worldwide causing 45% of deaths among children under 5 years. Childhood wasting is currently identified as the leading cause of death in children as of 2022. The impact is particularly significant on women and children, with more than 149 million children under the age of five affected by stunting and nearly 30 percent of women around the world between the ages of 15 and 49 affected by anemia.

Mike Withrow, CEO of AREV Life Sciences stated "AREV Life Sciences is taking immediate measures to accelerate the development of SUSTAINN to meet expected market shortcomings, as humanitarian relief efforts from the Sahel region to Europe have evolved into a global security issue, challenging stability in over 40 countries. The joint statement by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the WFP issued April 13, 2022, which supports of the goals of the Global Action Plan on Child Wasting issued November 2021 by UNICEF, in support of the Sustainable Development Goals for the inclusion of RUTFs into the WHO Essential Medicine List following the recommendations of the UNICEF Expert Meeting on RUTFs in September 2019 encouraging the introduction of new formulas".

During testimony by David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program. managing (BUDGET)(3) on May 11 before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Operations Sub-Committee David Beasley testified on the current status of the contemporary famine. Beasley identified that famine and global food insecurity has to be addressed as a National security interest and that 80 million people are now at risk for starvation and 810 million are experiencing food insecurity.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in a bipartisan letter to President Biden requesting an increase of the current $308 million in humanitarian aid, noting "The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, close to 12 percent of the world's population, representing 928 million people, faces severe food insecurity and 30 percent face at least moderate food insecurity directing these additional funds, through the International Disaster Assistance account, Food for Peace Title II. This follows Rep. Austin Scott's Bi-partisan Dear Colleague Letter on October 8th 2021 requesting a baseline assessments of RUTF procurement and distribution to Samantha Power, USAID Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development which is managing a budget of $58.5 billion in 2022 (4). On May 19th 2022, the House passed H.R. 7691, a bill that provides $5 Billion in additional supplementary funding by the United States to address the crisis in Ukraine and its global impacts.

Roscoe Moore DVM, MPH, PhD, former US Asst. Surgeon General (ret.), Member of AREV's Scientific Advisory Board, quote "The organoleptic evaluation of SUSTAINN is positioned to demonstrate significant improvement in the delivery of bio-available nutrients critical for our confidence in the forthcoming randomized, controlled, double-blind, non-inferiority efficacy studies intended to provide affirmation of therapeutic effect".

AREV is focusing significant resources on developing an initial concept sheet for paediatric studies of SUSTAINN in Low and Middle Income Country "LMIC" settings with academic partners, engaging in international sourcing of ingredients suitable to accommodate expected volume, securing GMP manufacturing with vendors, consulting with the leadership of internationally recognized NGOs implementing famine relief in PEPFAR designated countries currently receiving USAID financing, and submitting product registration applications to global health commodity procurement programs. The availability of RUTF's in substantial quality that can meet the unprecedented needs presented by rapidly diminishing global food security. Meetings at 22nd World AIDS Conference this July in Montreal are being secured with leadership of international public health commodity procurement programs including WFP, FAO, USAID, The Global Fund and PEPFAR.

About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV is an early-stage life science discovery enterprise dedicated to delivering solutions to public health through discovery, collaborations in the life science industry, and pathogen remediation. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition including the late-stage development of a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and an Enteral Formula targeting the long-term effects of chronic infection. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

