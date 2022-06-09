Why Applied UV Shares Are Soaring Higher Today

Shares of small-cap penny stock Applied UV, Inc. AUVI are trading higher after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals.

Airocide will be deployed in Pakistan government hospitals, expanding its global footprint with distribution now in 52 countries.

Mr. Munawwar Zahid, CEO of M/S Novatek Pakistan stated, "M/S Novatek Pakistan is proud to be the sole distributor of the Airocide Patented technology that was developed for NASA and is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device allowing us to deploy it throughout the country of Pakistan.”

Applied UV Inc is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that addresses infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets.

Applied UV shares were trading about 78.6% higher at $3.16 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.