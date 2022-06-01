Is Excelsior Mining Raising The ESG Standard In Copper Mining?

Photo by Nicholas J Leclercq on Unsplash

Excelsior Mining Corp. MIN EXMGF says its mission is to become one of the world’s most environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused copper mining companies on the planet.

Making a resource essential to powering electronics, Excelsior reports that it plans to produce less carbon, uses less water and creates less environmental damage than some other operators.

In addition to its ESG prowess, Excelsior claims its innovative copper production processes allow for ultra-low-cost production, a finding that has reportedly made it an attractive investment to other miners and funds.

To help with its ESG mission, Excelsior reports that it:

Has received project financing investments from Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. TFPM , Altius Minerals Corp. ALS , Greenstone Resources and Nebari Holdings

, , Greenstone Resources and Nebari Holdings Plans to optimize its Gunnison project, a 24-year mine with a $1.35B NPV & 44.9% IRR (after-tax, LOM $3.93 Cu price, 7.5% discount rate), to produce grade-A copper with 125 million pounds permitted per year

Reports a preliminary economic assessment of its JCM Open Pits project that places it at an after-tax net present value of $27 million (using a spot price of $4.67)

Excelsior’s near-term cash flow from its JCM project to funnel into the optimization of the Gunnison project.

