Blackhawk's MindBio Therapeutics Announces Completion of World First Phase 1 Microdosing Clinical Trial

Successful completion of Phase 1 Clinical Trials

MindBio remains the only organization in the world to have successfully obtained government approvals for a doctor to prescribe LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) to patients to take the drug unsupervised in the community in the same way they would take any other medicine

Phase 1 clinical trial report and safety data is being analyzed and will be announced shortly

Phase 2 clinical trials currently in development

MindBio spin-out plans progressing as scheduled

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - May 3rd, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to report that MindBio Therapeutics ("MindBio") has completed its 12 month Phase 1 clinical trial microdosing LSD in 80 healthy participants.

MindBio is developing a microdosing regimen using LSD to treat mental health disorders such as depression. To get these novel treatments to market, MindBio needs to prove safety and efficacy of the treatment using a rigorous clinical trial process.

The Phase 1 Clinical Trial is the largest safety study of its kind that has ever been completed under a randomized, double blind placebo controlled discipline, the results of which will support development of MindBio's intellectual property and progression towards commercialization of treatments for mental health conditions.

MindBio is looking forward to analyzing the data from the Phase 1 clinical trial to further inform its planned Phase 2 clinical trials.

MindBio is working towards creating a safe and effective microdosing regimen using psychedelics that can be prescribed by doctors to patients in the primary health care system. In larger doses, LSD is a hallucinogenic drug that substantially changes cognition, thinking, mood and perception, however in much smaller "microdoses", the medicine is subperceptual, meaning that patients can take the drug without noticing its hallucinogenic effects, but still receive the medicinal benefit and get on with their normal day.

MindBio is working towards becoming the first to market by commercializing a microdosing regimen with substantial potential global mental health care benefits.

"We are proud of the incredible work of our scientific team and the completion of this great milestone as we head towards developing game-changing treatments for mental health conditions," said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk.

MindBio is continuing to progress towards its previously announced spin out which it anticipates completing following receipt of all necessary approvals including approval by the shareholders of Blackhawk. The spin out of MindBio is expected to create significant shareholder value as each Blackhawk shareholder will receive shares in MindBio upon completion of the spin out.

