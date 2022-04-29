PsyBio Therapeutics Presents "How Genetically Modified Bacteria Can Yield Best-In-Class Psychedelics" At The Psychedelic Capital Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Evan Levine, CEO and Chairman of PsyBio Therapeutics Corp PSYB PSYBF, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Psychedelic Capital Conference (PCC).

PsyBio Therapeutics is an intellectual-property-driven biotechnology company developing novel, bespoke, fully approved and psycho-targeted therapeutics to improve mental and neurological health.

Watch the full interview here.

Photo by Michael Schiffer on Unsplash