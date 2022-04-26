Mullen Automotive's (NASDAQ: MULN) EV Vision Featured In The Buzz EV News Article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that the company was featured in a recently published article by The Buzz EV News that highlights Mullen’s progress and its plans for the upcoming FIVE EV Crossover. The piece features excerpts from a Q&A roundtable interview with David Sickels, digital managing editor from The Buzz EV News, where David Michery, Mullen’s CEO and chairman, Jason Putnam, VP of marketing, and Marian Petrelecan, VP of vehicle engineering, sat down to discuss different aspects of Mullen Automotive and its FIVE EV. “We had a great discussion with David from The Buzz,” Michery said. “I appreciate The Buzz taking time to get to know more about Mullen Automotive and offering their readers a chance to also learn more about our company and our EV vision.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. For more information about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

