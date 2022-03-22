Healixa (OTC: EMOR): This Company Believes Harvesting Water From The Sky Could Help Prevent A Global Freshwater Drought

Photo by Renzo D'souza on Unsplash

Freshwater makes up less than 3% of the earth’s water sources, with three-quarters of that contained in ice at the North and South poles.

The world is becoming more and more reliant on freshwater for power, irrigation, industrial practices, and daily consumption using freshwater not contained in ice, but saltwater makes up 97% of all water on the planet, according to the NASA Earth Science Data Systems Program.

Most water sustainability research is directed toward water supply, purification, wastewater treatment, and desalination. Until recently, water sources have been limited to streams, lakes, rivers, groundwater, desalinated water, and harvested rainwater.

Not as much attention has been paid to harvesting water from atmospheric particles, but some companies are turning to atmospheric water harvesting as a method that they believe could save Earth from possibly running out of freshwater in the future.

One of those companies is New York-based Healixa Inc. EMOR, a technology company that has been focused on building and acquiring technologies in the health technology, clean water, and greentech industries.

The company believes its atmospheric water harvesting (AWH) technology is a powerful clean water technology that harvests potable water directly from the atmosphere from almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy expended. Healixa’s AWH Global Aquaduct™ unit uses a solar panel and is not reliant on relative humidity. The company claims the unit can be operated sustainably to provide hundreds of liters of potable water a day, even in arid desert environments.

“Global Aquaduct™ units are being purpose-built for government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and commercial customers seeking a cost-effective, remotely deployable, and sustainable approach to clean water generation,” Healixa CEO Ian Parker said.

The company has begun accepting indications of interest from potential customers for the Global Aquaduct™ units, which are being developed based on direct input from prospective customers and modified to accommodate a wider variety of applications and functionalities with rapid-deployment functionality and utility in mind.

“Through our collaborative efforts with potential customers, we believe we will attract significant indications of interest from our initial outreach efforts and are excited to begin offering this new device and expanding our addressable market,” Parker said.

