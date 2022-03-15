Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Results Webcast For 5PM ET March 21st, 2022

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Sydney, Australia and New York City, USA — March 14th, 2022 — Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. MIGI (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, today announced that the company has scheduled a webcast for March 21st at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results for the fourth quarter, and annual results for 2021.
A new Investor Presentation will be available on the website at www.mawsoninc.com prior to the call.
Conference Call Information:
Date: Monday, March 21st, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-407-4018
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-201-689-8471
Please Reference Conference ID: 13727134
The call will also be accompanied live by webcast and will be accessible at:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1529580&tp_key=2176deb1db
To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.
A replay will be available starting on March 21st, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET through April 4th, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13727134.
About Mawson Infrastructure
Mawson Infrastructure Group MIGI is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.
For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.
Investor Contact:
Brett Maas
646-536-7331
brett@haydenir.com
www.haydenir.com
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.