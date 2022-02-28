Mullen Automotive Announces Test Results For Next-Gen Battery Tech

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, provided an update on its next-generation solid-state polymer battery technology, which is a significant advancement over today’s current lithium-ion batteries. According to the update, Mullen’s testing of solid-state polymer cells reveals the potential for a 150-kilowatt-hour battery pack that delivers over 600-plus miles of range and highlights an 18-minute DC fast charge, which can yield over 300 miles of range. The company is working towards utilizing solid-state polymer battery packs in its second generation Mullen FIVE EV Crossovers, with in-vehicle prototype testing set for 2025. “We’ve conducted successful testing and will begin pack level development next,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The test data collected shows an impressive outcome and future for solid-state batteries. To sum up, we tested our 300 Ah (ampere hour) cell, which yielded 343 Ah at 4.3 volts, and the results surpassed all expectations. We can say with almost certainty that this technology, once implemented on the Mullen FIVE, will deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge. The future is bright for Mullen Automotive.”

To view the full news release, visit https://ibn.fm/T2B2K

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. For more information about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN

About Green Energy Stocks

Green Energy Stocks (GCS) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (EV), as well as other emerging market opportunities in the green sector. The company provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from Green Energy Stocks, text “Green” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.greennrgstocks.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Green Energy Stocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: https://www.greennrgstocks.com/Disclaimer

Green Energy Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

greennrgstocks.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@GreenNRGStocks.com

Green Energy Stocks is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.