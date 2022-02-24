Mullen Automotive Highlighted as 'Real Deal' in CarBuzz Article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, was featured in a recent CarBuzz article titled, “Mullen Is Making Performance EVs To Get Excited About.” The piece, written by Ian Wright, discusses Mullen as among the “few new EV companies that are the real deal.” Wright expresses the CarBuzz team’s expectations that the “California-based company will be joining Tesla, Rivian and Lucid as real American competition to legacy automakers as the EV market grows. We’re convinced enough that we schlepped across LA to visit Mullen’s headquarters, spend some time with its key people, and check out its new car, called the Five,” he writes. “The Mullen Five is a luxury crossover in the fullest sense of the word luxury, designed and engineered in the U.S. and set to be built here in the U.S. as well. The Five’s visual design comes from Andreas Thurner, most well-known for bringing the exterior of the 2009 Rolls-Royce Ghost to life, and his small, dedicated team. Responsibility for engineering falls to Marian Petrelecan, a vastly experienced engineer that has most notably brought products from concept to production with BMW and Chrysler. The vision for the Mullen Five comes from David Michery, a business executive and passionate car enthusiast that bought Mullen in 2014.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. For more information about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

