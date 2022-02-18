GreenBox Surpasses Projections With 2021 Processing Volume Of $1.95 Billion

GreenBox POS has released preliminary unaudited 2021 results wherein its revenue and transaction volume grew by more than 200% and 800%, respectively

The company’s processing volume outstripped its initial projections of $1.85 billion

GreenBox recorded a transaction volume of $1.95 billion in 2021, while its revenues increased to at least $26 million

GreenBox recently appointed organizational and strategic leadership veteran Mr. Min Wei as its Chief Operating Officer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

GreenBox POS GBOX, an emerging FinTech company on a mission to create cutting-edge payment solutions that disrupt and improve the current world of payment systems, recently announced the preliminary unaudited 2021 results marked by a record transaction volume of $1.95 billion. The figure represented impressive year-over-year growth of over 800% from $202 million in 2020. Further, it contributed to revenues of at least $26.0 million, an increase of more than 200% from revenues of $8.5 million in 2020 (https://ccw.fm/bwQsu).

The company attributes this remarkable success that constitutes a breakout year to its advanced blockchain ledger-based payment solutions product offering…

