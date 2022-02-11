Mullen CEO Discusses Commitment To '100% Green' In HotCars Article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, was featured in a recent HotCars article titled, “Mullen FIVE: How Mullen Plans To Build The Groundbreaking Crossover EV.” The piece, written by Michael Van Runkle, discusses his interview with Mullen’s chairman and CEO David Michery and VP of Engineering Marian Petrelecan and the exclusive introduction to the company’s new FIVE Crossover. “As Michery and Petrelecan explained to me while we checked out the FIVE, Mullen’s commitment to sustainability extends to manufacturing facilities and sales, in addition to introducing revolutionary batteries in an attractive package,” wrote Van Runkle. He quotes Michery, confirming that the manufacturing processes for the FIVE will follow Mullen’s eco-friendly priorities, as stating, “We don’t want to just say we’re green, we want to go out and be green. We’re an electric vehicle manufacturer and we’re going to stay true to that. We’re 100% green, not just with the vehicle but even the supply chain. We want to be zero carbon imprint from beginning to end, from A to Z.”

To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/bX5wi

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. For more information about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you’ll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn’t let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer UNLIMITED Words on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary Press Release Enhancement.

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the 50+ brands that make up the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://ibn.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office

www.InvestorWire.com

Editor@InvestorWire.com

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.