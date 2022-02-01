Mullen Partners With Automation Leader For Full-Scale Automotive Body Assembly

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mullen Automotive MULN, an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announced that it will be working with Italy-based Comau, a leading systems integrator and solutions provider in the automotive sector, in building the vehicle body shop at MULN’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (“AMEC”) in Tunica, Mississippi. Collaborating with Comau will allow Mullen to build a state-of-the-art body shop for its new Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. According to the announcement, Comau has been a leader in automotive manufacturing for more than 40 years and has established a reputation for combining innovative engineering solutions with easy-to-use open automation and enabling technologies. The strategic partnering of the two companies is designed to produce the most accurate and quality body shops, which will ensure the high quality expected of the FIVE. As it designs the processes and equipment for the AMEC facility, Comau is actively supporting Mullen’s plans for its vehicles. “Comau is an international leader in developing world-class automation technology and vehicle body shops for the automotive industry,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chairman David Michery in the press release. “We are excited to have them working on developing our body shop plan for Tunica AMEC.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/bgDJJ

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MULN are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/MULN

About Green Car Stocks

Green Car Stocks (GCS) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (EV), as well as other emerging market opportunities in the green sector. The company provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from Green Car Stocks, text “Green” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.GreenCarStocks.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Green Car Stocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: https://www.GreenCarStocks.com/Disclaimer

Green Car Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

www.GreenCarStocks.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@GreenCarStocks.com

Green Car Stocks is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.