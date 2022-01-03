Renowned Podcast Dawn of Drones To Feature Draganfly

Los Angeles, CA. January 3, 2022 – Draganfly Inc. DPRO DPRO 3U (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Draganfly Chairman and CEO, Cameron Chell, will participate in the Dawn of Drones podcast presented by DroneLife and hosted by retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Dawn Zoldi on January 5, 2022, at 8 am PST / 11 am EST.
The Dawn of Drones podcast connects a global audience directly with the game-changing people and platforms making a difference in the advanced air mobility, drone, and autonomous industries. It provides the latest developments on impacting the industry and supplies critical information for businesses to succeed in it.
Cameron Chell, Chairman and CEO of Draganfly, and Dawn Zoldi will discuss how leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and biometrics across a suite of core capabilities can deliver solutions that improve lives, enhance public safety and add value to drone racing.
“I am so honored to dive into the world of drones and emerging tech with Dawn Zoldi, a celebrated expert in the space,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “For more than two decades, the team at Draganfly and I have remained committed to meeting the unique demands of the rapidly growing drone space. We are determined to become the leading commercial drone manufacturer and solutions provider in North America within the next few years.”
Dawn Zoldi is an internationally acclaimed UAS/AAM expert. She brings a combined 28 years of federal expertise and service to the U.S Air Force to bear on the issues facing the industry. She spent 25 years as a military attorney and an additional three as a federal civilian business matters attorney and character and leadership faculty expert at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Ms. Zoldi’s company, P3 Tech Consulting, connects people and companies passionate about advanced tech platforms with the policies, programs, plans, and information they need to succeed. She was recently named one of the Top 62 Women in Aviation & Aerospace on LinkedIn 2021 and is a recipient of the 2019 Women and Drones Woman to Watch in UAS Award for leadership.
The Dawn of Drones podcast simultaneously streams to YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Discord, Facebook, and LinkedIn. An audio download is available on Spotify, Apple, and Google platforms with additional access through Patreon. The podcast reaches more than 215,000 followers across all premier social media channels.
Please click here to watch Draganfly’s Dawn of Drones interview with Cameron Chell live on January 5, 2022, at 8 am PST / 11 am EST.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. DPRODPRO3U) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.
For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.
