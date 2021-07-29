Why Erytech Pharma Shares Are Soaring Today

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ: ERYP) is surging higher in after hours trading after the company announced its eryaspase was granted U.S. FDA Fast Track designation.

The Fast Track designation is for the treatment of acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase.

“We believe that the FDA’s Fast Track designation for eryaspase underscores its potential to address this high unmet medical need," said Gil Beyen, CEO of Erytech Pharma.

Erytech Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases.

Price Action: Erytech Pharma is making a new 52-week high in after hours trading today.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 128.70% at $9.40.