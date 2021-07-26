Tyme Technologies Stock Rallies: A Technical Analysis

Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) may have just crashed into a wall of sellers. This means the rally may be over.

Resistance is a large group of sellers looking to sell their shares at the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand. This is why rallies end when they reach them.

In early June, $1.70 was resistance for TYME. The rally ended when it reached this level and a downtrend followed.

TYME has reached this important level again. Sometimes, a resistance level can retain its importance for a long period of time. This means there’s a good chance there is still a large group of investors offering shares at $1.70.

This could halt or even end the rally.