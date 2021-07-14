 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is It Time To Buy Ashford Hospitality Stock?

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:

When what should be good for a stock makes the share price move lower, it’s time to pay attention. Such is the case with Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT).

The company announced a reverse split. This usually happens when stocks fall below the $1 level and literally become penny stocks. The officers at the company think this reflects poorly on them, so they reverse split it. They think this will make their stock more attractive.

For example, suppose a company declares a 1-for-10 reverse split. If you had 10 shares and they were trading for 50 cents, your investment is worth $5. After the split, you would only have one share, but your investment is still worth the same amount ($5).

This marketing strategy has been used for a long time, but it usually doesn’t work.

See Also: The Best Case Scenario For Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality could be yet another example. Since the announcement, the shares have been in a freefall.

Now the stock has reached important support around the $1.90 level. There’s a chance there is some type of a rebound, but if this support breaks, another large move lower could follow.

aht.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHT)

The Best Case Scenario For Ashford Hospitality Trust
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Understanding Ashford Hospitality Trust's Unusual Options Activity
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Advaxis Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises Over 1%; Provention Bio Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com