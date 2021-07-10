EXCLUSIVE: Electrameccanica CEO Paul Rivera Talks Partnership Potential, Vehicle Production On 'Power Hour'

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) CEO Paul Rivera said demand for the company's vehicles is increasing as reopening accelerates in an exclusive interview Thursday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour."

Partnership Potential: The vehicle can be rented from an electric vehicle infrastructure with a smartphone, he said, adding that the commercial and fleet use cases for the vehicle are what differentiates the vehicle from its competition.

Electrameccanica is ramping up its business-to-business model by aggressively going after companies interested in the vehicle, Rivera told Benzinga. The company is talking with all potential companies ranging from small municipalities to national corporations, he added.

Many of these companies want to test the vehicles in order to provide input on the company's next-gen vehicle, Rivera said. Electrameccanica's next evolution of its vehicle is currently being designed and the company plans to have it ready in late 2023 or early 2024, he noted.

Vehicle Production: Electrameccanica broke ground for its facility in Arizona recently, he said, adding that it put the company in a position to provide a "made in the U.S. product." The new facility provides globally supported logistics and supply chain opportunities and positioned the company near its target market on the West Coast, Rivera added.

Arizona has a "great emerging EV and tech space," the Electrameccanica CEO said.

The company is currently manufacturing vehicles at its facility in China. Electrameccanica has 20 retail locations in five western states.

"We are really starting to build out and show our ecosystem," he said.

Electrameccanica has sufficient cash to execute its plans for the next three years, Rivera said: "I'm excited about where we are headed."

SOLO Price Action: Electrameccanica has traded as high as $13.60 and as low as $2.34 over a 52-week period. The stock last closed at $3.86.

