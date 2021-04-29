 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Meten EdtechX Education Stock Surging Higher Today?
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2021 10:43am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Meten EdtechX Education Stock Surging Higher Today?

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares are trading higher after the company reported the gross billing and student enrollment of its junior ELT business increased by 485% and 483% respectively in the first quarter.

"The figures confirm that the company has returned to its pre-pandemic rapid growth trajectory," the company said in a press release.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd provides English language and future skills training to Chinese students and professionals through a digital platform and network of learning centers.

The stock was trading 36% higher to $2.28 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.03 and a 52-week low of $1.52.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (METX)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPenny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas