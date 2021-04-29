Why Is Meten EdtechX Education Stock Surging Higher Today?

Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares are trading higher after the company reported the gross billing and student enrollment of its junior ELT business increased by 485% and 483% respectively in the first quarter.

"The figures confirm that the company has returned to its pre-pandemic rapid growth trajectory," the company said in a press release.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd provides English language and future skills training to Chinese students and professionals through a digital platform and network of learning centers.

The stock was trading 36% higher to $2.28 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.03 and a 52-week low of $1.52.