Why MICT Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) shares are trading higher after the company announced its subsidiary, Micronet, secured certification to operate its smart camera product on T-Mobile's global mobile network.

The company further announced that the T-Mobile certification gives Micronet the ability to advance its sales process with two significant potential customers to launch video telematics offerings. The Company expects this certification to further facilitate additional Micronet sales advancement with potential customers.

MICT Inc operates through an Israel-based company. It develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally.

The stock was trading 13.87% higher at $1.88 per share at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.45 and a 52-week low of $0.95.

