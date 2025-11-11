One of the more popular ideas floating around on Wall Street, Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) has largely benefited from the general ascendancy of the telehealth business model, along with strong demand for weight-loss treatments. However, it's also a speculative investment, with the wellness platform facing a crowded digital health industry along with a steep valuation. Still, the quantitative picture for HIMS stock appears intriguing.

To be upfront, the idea of Hims & Hers Health entered my inbox earlier this morning as a spam-like ticker recommendation. Initially, my instinct was to ignore it like every other piece of junk mail that I receive on the daily — and for good reason. While HIMS stock is up more than 68% on a year-to-date basis, it's been down roughly 26% in the trailing month.

Still, there's a possibility that the selloff — just from a fundamental perspective — may be overdone. Sure, the company posted earnings of 6 cents per share, missing the consensus target of 9 cents. However, revenue landed at $598.97 million, jumping well above analysts' expectations, calling for $580.24 million.

Just as importantly, the telehealth specialist's subscriber count grew to almost 2.5 million, representing a lift of 21% against the year-ago quarter. Skeptics might argue that even with these metrics, the valuation is rich, with investors paying 64-times forward earnings and almost five-times trailing-year sales.

However, valuation ratios are not universal truth claims and they don't correlate with investment returns. Otherwise, if they did, people who divide numbers would be the richest people on earth. As it turns out, there's a better way to identify and extract asymmetrical pricing opportunities.

Leveraging the Power of Quantitative Analysis for HIMS Stock

In the movie "Forrest Gump," we were told that life is like a box of chocolates. However, this metaphor works for long-term uncertainty as we really don't know what's going to happen, say, five years from now. In the market, that's an eternity. But in the short term, life is like a distribution of probabilistic outcomes.

Granted, that would be a very jarring line to put into the film. Yet this is how life works. When the sky turns cloudy, you wear warmer clothes — maybe take an umbrella. If you notice that it's four in the afternoon on a Tuesday, you may decide to take a less-crowded route home.

We operate daily in probabilistic frameworks. Yet for some astoundingly wild reason, we don't apply the same logic to options trading. It's time to change that.

Borrowing from the foundational work of Russian mathematicians Andrey Kolmogorov and Andrey Markov, we can define price behavior as a discretized and measurable probability space with real outcomes and distributional probabilities. Further, by measuring the variance between expected and contextually realistic outcomes, we can potentially identify an informational arbitrage that's unknown to traders who rely exclusively on fundamental and technical analysis.

Using Russian axioms, the forward 10-week median returns of HIMS stock can be arranged as a distributional curve, with outcomes ranging between $39.92 and $40.88 (assuming an anchor price of $40.42). Further, price clustering would be expected to occur predominantly at $40.39.

Image by author

The above assessment represents data aggregated since HIMS' public market debut. However, HIMS is currently not in a homeostatic or baseline state but rather in a distributive 4-6-D formation; that is, in the trailing 10 weeks, HIMS stock printed four up weeks and six down weeks, with an overall downward slope.

Under this specific condition, forward 10-week outcomes would be expected to range between $37.50 and $52.70. So, while the possibility of downside is enhanced, the reward tail jumps out much further, thus incentivizing a bullish posture.

Most importantly, price clustering would likely be predominant at around $42.70. That means in terms of density dynamics, there's a 5.72% delta between the outcome that most people are expecting versus the contextually realistic outcome that's forecasted by the 4-6-D sequence.

A Mathematically Enticing Trade Stands Out

Based on the numbers above, the 40/43 bull call spread expiring Dec. 19 may be the most intriguing idea. This transaction involves buying the $40 call and simultaneously selling the $43 call, for a net debit paid of $140 (the most that can be lost).

Image by author

If HIMS stock rises through the second-leg strike ($43) at expiration, the maximum reward is $160, a payout of over 114%. Breakeven lands at $41.40, which, if the above assessment holds true, is a very comfortable threshold.

For those who really want to go for it, there is a case to be made for the 42/45 bull spread also expiring Dec. 19. In this case, HIMS stock will need to rise through the $45 strike at expiration. However, secondary clustering data shows that this is very much a possibility.

It's super-risky and so, those who are anxious may prefer the more probabilistically tenable 40/43 spread. Nevertheless, the 42/45 spread makes a powerful case because of the 152% max payout.

