Smart Money Is Betting Big In TTWO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive TTWO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTWO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Take-Two Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $522,340, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $157,560.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $240.0 for Take-Two Interactive during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Take-Two Interactive options trades today is 957.17 with a total volume of 2,516.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Take-Two Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $135.00 $400.0K 47 400 TTWO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/09/24 $140.00 $97.1K 148 1.3K TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $43.6K 10 48 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $175.00 $30.9K 62 54 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $175.00 $30.5K 62 27

About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (345 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom." Zynga mobile titles include "Farmville," "Empires & Puzzles," and "CSR Racing.".

Having examined the options trading patterns of Take-Two Interactive, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Take-Two Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 709,530, the price of TTWO is down by -0.13%, reaching $159.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Take-Two Interactive

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $200.0.

An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

