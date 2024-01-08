Datadog Unusual Options Activity For January 08

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $303,057, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $146,547.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $160.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days



Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $92.50 $77.2K 759 480 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $140.00 $56.8K 1.4K 68 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $110.00 $51.3K 408 32 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/09/24 $160.00 $45.3K 0 32 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/09/24 $160.00 $41.2K 0 21

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered as software-as-a-service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of different applications throughout their businesses.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Datadog, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Datadog's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,301,175, with DDOG's price up by 0.26%, positioned at $116.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.