Looking At Block's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $696,134 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,186,960.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $105.0 for Block, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $47.50 $218.4K 1.4K 800 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $72.50 $168.9K 4.4K 0 SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $60.00 $99.7K 1.6K 14 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $80.00 $90.9K 6.0K 107 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/29/23 $77.00 $84.0K 2.4K 1.0K

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2022, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

Present Market Standing of Block

Currently trading with a volume of 3,714,028, the SQ's price is down by -0.51%, now at $77.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Block

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $94.33333333333333.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on Block with a target price of $99.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Block, targeting a price of $100.

An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $84.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.