MongoDB Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB MDB we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $195,900 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $469,543.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $460.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $380.00 $148.8K 333 248 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $415.00 $97.9K 20 72 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $400.00 $94.2K 334 20 MDB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $200.00 $63.6K 107 3 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/29/23 $455.00 $47.1K 10 0

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Current Position of MongoDB

Trading volume stands at 347,573, with MDB's price up by 1.09%, positioned at $414.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $468.0.

An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $495.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $500.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Stifel downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $450.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

