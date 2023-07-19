Looking At Pioneer Natural Resources's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pioneer Natural Resources.

Looking at options history for Pioneer Natural Resources PXD we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $181,500 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $579,419.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $215.0 for Pioneer Natural Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pioneer Natural Resources's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pioneer Natural Resources's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $215.0 in the last 30 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PXD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $335.5K 66 55 PXD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $62.5K 931 51 PXD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $61.2K 66 65 PXD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $60.9K 66 65 PXD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $53.5K 150 29

Where Is Pioneer Natural Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 739,410, the price of PXD is down -0.2% at $210.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

