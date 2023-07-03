This Is What Whales Are Betting On Baidu

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,620 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,950,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $175.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $696.4K 649 701 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $150.00 $476.3K 3.7K 1.1K BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/18/23 $120.00 $170.3K 307 65 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/07/23 $130.00 $165.0K 185 9 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $140.00 $151.6K 628 47

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,944,813, the price of BIDU is up 5.36% at $144.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $190

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Baidu, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.