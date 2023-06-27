Looking At Nutrien's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nutrien NTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 options trades for Nutrien.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 47, calls, for a total amount of $2,254,320..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $75.0 for Nutrien over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nutrien's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nutrien's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Nutrien Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $45.00 $163.9K 23 3.0K NTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $117.5K 136 684 NTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $114.2K 136 1.2K NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $101.5K 23 3.4K NTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $85.0K 551 5.7K

Where Is Nutrien Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,199,057, the price of NTR is down -0.94% at $59.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Nutrien:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

