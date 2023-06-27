Activision Blizzard Unusual Options Activity For June 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Activision Blizzard.

Looking at options history for Activision Blizzard ATVI we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,642,917 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $2,716,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $95.0 for Activision Blizzard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Activision Blizzard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Activision Blizzard's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Activision Blizzard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $85.00 $684.1K 42.7K 3.2K ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $77.50 $675.0K 19.6K 5.0K ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $77.50 $475.0K 10.8K 2.5K ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $95.00 $450.0K 9.2K 1.0K ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $70.00 $386.3K 6.3K 255

Where Is Activision Blizzard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,093,886, the price of ATVI is up 0.79% at $84.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Activision Blizzard:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Activision Blizzard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.