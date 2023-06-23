Looking At U.S. Bancorp's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on U.S. Bancorp USB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with USB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for U.S. Bancorp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $263,040, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $295,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $35.0 for U.S. Bancorp over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for U.S. Bancorp's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of U.S. Bancorp's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

U.S. Bancorp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $32.50 $72.2K 4.5K 18 USB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.50 $59.0K 352 104 USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/23 $35.00 $58.4K 2.7K 471 USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.50 $56.0K 782 105 USB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $32.50 $55.1K 4.5K 804

Where Is U.S. Bancorp Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,355,011, the price of USB is up 0.12% at $32.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On U.S. Bancorp:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $49

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on U.S. Bancorp, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for U.S. Bancorp, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.