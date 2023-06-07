Activision Blizzard Unusual Options Activity For June 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Activision Blizzard ATVI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ATVI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Activision Blizzard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $411,595, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $188,528.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Activision Blizzard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Activision Blizzard options trades today is 37944.0 with a total volume of 3,655.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Activision Blizzard's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Activision Blizzard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/14/23 $75.00 $168.7K 4.6K 2.4K ATVI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $128.1K 230.2K 227 ATVI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $85.0K 230.2K 342 ATVI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $60.00 $46.2K 963 0 ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $87.50 $34.1K 816 72

Where Is Activision Blizzard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,346,825, the price of ATVI is down -0.87% at $80.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Activision Blizzard:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Activision Blizzard, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.