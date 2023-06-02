Amazon.com Unusual Options Activity For June 02

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com AMZN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $121,040, and 37 are calls, for a total amount of $2,482,572.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $112.5 to $180.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 12749.95 with a total volume of 174,199.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $112.5 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/02/23 $120.00 $287.0K 9.8K 781 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/09/23 $122.00 $183.9K 2.7K 2.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/02/23 $123.00 $144.9K 14.8K 2.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/02/23 $123.00 $140.9K 14.8K 4.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/02/23 $123.00 $125.1K 14.8K 1.9K

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,358,062, the price of AMZN is up 1.93% at $125.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $120

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.